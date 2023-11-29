Good tidings for Alabama Christmas-tree shoppers: Prices for live trees easing off last year’s big bump

Alabama tree farmer says growers faced many challenges in 2023.

Steve Mannard of Fish River Farms in Baldwin County sums up the 2023 Christmas-tree growing season in one word.

“The best way to describe this year was challenging,” Mannard said.

“Cold temperatures in the spring caused certain trees to brown in the tops and the sides,” Mannard said. But that wasn’t the only issue.

“Some trees even stopped growing in July due to excessive heat and flash droughts in summer,” he explained.

“It was the most environmentally difficult year to work in my 42 years of Christmas-tree farming.”

Experts say Christmas-tree shoppers in Alabama could see a small price increase in both precut lot trees and farm-grown trees. That’s because of rising expenses related to growing the best quality tree.

Mannard said input costs have gone up substantially over the last two years. Fertilizer, chemicals and labor costs, especially, have had the most impact on Fish River Farms’ operation.

The good news: Mannard’s trees made it through.

“They are growing more normally now with our moderate temperatures,” he said.

“There may have been some lost growth, but we were blessed with resilient trees. We have a great crop for families this year.”

Some more good news: Price increases are not expected to be as steep as last year.

Although input costs related to labor, fertilizer, equipment and other expenses are increasing by 10% annually, a 2023 survey from The Real Christmas Tree Board (TRCTB) – a national research organization funded by North American Christmas tree growers – showed only 25% of TRCTB members would be increasing wholesale prices by 5-15% in 2023. That’s a decrease from 2022, when 71% of members increased wholesale prices by the same percentages.

In any case, Alabama Extension Commercial Horticulture Assistant Professor Jeremy Pickens said it’s wise not to wait to shop for your perfect Christmas tree at an Alabama Christmas-tree farm.

“If you want to get an Alabama-grown tree, then you should go early,” Pickens said. “Growers are selling out earlier and earlier each year due to a rapid increase in demand.”

Picking the perfect tree, and caring for it

Experts say the first step to purchasing a Christmas tree is to determine which species of tree is preferred in your home. Most lot trees are Douglas and Fraser firs, which have the classic Christmas tree smell combined with strong, robust branches for heavy ornaments. However, these species do not grow well in Alabama, meaning the firs you see on lots are delivered from cold-climate states.

The species consumers will find at choose-and-cut farms in Alabama are Murray cypress, Arizona cypress, Leyland cypress, Eastern red cedar and Virginia pine. These species typically have fuller foliage than Northern firs and have branches best suited for lighter ornaments.

To ensure your tree lasts through Christmas, Pickens suggests buying a fresh-cut tree or a precut one that has had its base stored in water.

“Trees that were stored in water will last longer because they have been kept hydrated,” he said.

Indeed, the best insurance policy for a lasting Christmas tree is to always keep the water reservoir full.

“I check my tree daily until I get a feel for its water use,” Pickens said. “If you are unable to bend down to check, construct a dip stick.” He said the end of a broom handle, a pool cue, even a fishing rod will do.

Once the tree is up, use the dip stick to mark the depth of the water bowl. Check the water level regularly by dipping the stick in the bowl. “It’s similar to checking your automotive oil,” Pickens said. Keep the dip stick as vertical as possible when checking the water level.

Not all kinds of Christmas trees will grow well in Alabama. (Alabama Cooperative Extension System) Many folks prefer the tradition and fresh smells of a newly cut Christmas tree. (Alabama Cooperative Extension System)

Tree placement in the home is also important. Stay away from heat sources, if possible, which can dry out the tree prematurely. If you can’t avoid the tree being placed near a heater vent, close it if you can. Keeping the room temperature where the tree is located slightly lower, and reducing direct sunlight exposure, will also help keep your tree looking its best and reduce the need for frequent watering.

And when it is finally time to take down the Christmas decorations, consider appropriate options for tree disposal.

“Check with your local municipalities, as some have tree collection points,” Pickens said. “These trees are often turned into mulch and sometimes the mulch is free.”

Another way some people repurpose Christmas trees is to place them in ponds or lakes to serve as habitat for fish. Of course, others save them for a winter bonfire; experts say, however, to use caution when burning a dry Christmas tree so the fire stays under control.

‘A good feeling’

Mannard said ’tis the season when he and his fellow farmers get their reward for all the sweat equity, expense and tense nurturing that goes into growing Christmas trees.

“At this time of year, I always ask, ‘Will anyone show up?’”

“When I see the cars pull up and kids begin to run around, I know that this was worth all that hard work. It’s a good feeling to know that people want your product,” Mannard said.

Alabama Extension works with Christmas-tree growers to implement best practices for a healthy crop. Pickens, for example, has strong relationships with farmers across the state and has conducted fertilizer experiments on Mannard’s farm. Pickens also serves as a representative on the Southern Christmas Tree Board.

“The most important part of Extension, especially if you’re a new grower, is that they can help with unique technicalities that come with Christmas-tree growing,” Mannard said. “If you don’t seek help, you may invest a lot of money and not sell a tree in the end. The first thing growers should do is get involved with their local Extension office.”

To find a local Christmas Tree farm or retailer, check out the location tool from TRCTB and search using a ZIP code. Consumers can filter results by choose-and-cut farms, garden centers, home improvement stores and more.

A version of this story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System website.