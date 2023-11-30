Can’t Miss Alabama: Explore the joy of the season with holiday celebrations, family traditions

Holiday Spectacular

Sing in the season with more than 75 young singers, dancers and musicians from Red Mountain Theatre’s (RMT) performing ensembles. RMT in Birmingham will have a blend of Christmas, Hanukkah and winter-themed songs, Rockettes-style dance numbers and animal cameos. From heartwarming moments to hilarious comedy, the show is jam-packed with holiday cheer for the whole family. Through Sunday, Dec. 17.

Holiday Spectacular sets the stage for an amazing season. (contributed)

Bay Minette Christmas Festival

Join in the holiday fun at the 41st annual Christmas Festival Dec. 1-2 at the Courthouse Square in downtown Bay Minette. Check out the parade, vendors, music, food, kids’ activities and more. For the complete schedule, visit the website.

Wonderland Under Warrior

Rickwood Caverns State Park is again transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season. Known as “Wonderland Under Warrior,” the cavern will be filled with festive light displays, decorations and appearances by Santa and other holiday-themed characters through Monday, Jan. 1. The cave temperature remains at 62 degrees year-round. Visitors are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes suitable for walking or hiking. Reservations are highly recommended. Rickwood Caverns is off Interstate 65 in Warrior, about 30 miles north of downtown Birmingham and about 75 miles south of Huntsville.

Christmas on the River

Demopolis celebrates Christmas on the River (COTR) through Saturday, Dec. 2, with a variety of holiday festivities, including a parade, barbecue cookoff and dance. Since its 1972 inception, COTR has captivated the hearts of those in and around West Alabama, growing into one of the top 20 tourist attractions in the Southeast and named an Ultimate Holiday Town by A&E TV. Visit the website for a complete list of events.

Galaxy of Lights

With both walking and driving experiences, Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden offers guests of all ages the chance to experience the magic, share in the tradition and make memories together. The festivities are underway through Sunday, Dec. 31. For more information about walking nights, dog-walking nights or driving nights, visit the website. The garden is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. (contributed)

Holiday movies at the Alabama Theatre

A variety of Christmas movie classics will be playing at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham through Friday, Dec. 15.

Live shows also are on the holiday slate of events:

Nov. 30, 8 p.m.: Jo Koy World Tour.

Dec. 1, 8 p.m.: Whiskey Myers & Friends.

Check the schedule and reserve tickets at alabamatheatre.com.