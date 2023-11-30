James Spann: Rain moves into Alabama tonight; wet at times through Sunday morning

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling over the western half of Mississippi this afternoon; Alabama is still dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain moves into west Alabama by 7-8 p.m. and will spread eastward during the night. FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely statewide Friday morning, followed by what should be a decent break in the rain for many communities during the afternoon and night. Still, a few scattered storms can’t be ruled out over the southern half of the state. Where storms do form, they could be strong; the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a low-end “marginal risk” (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for south Alabama. Rain is likely across all of Alabama Saturday, but by Saturday evening high-resolution model data suggests the main chance of rain will shift down into the southern quarter of the state, where a few thunderstorms could be involved. The SPC maintains a marginal risk of severe weather for the southern counties. The main threat from the heavier storms Friday and Saturday over south Alabama will come from gusty winds; the tornado threat is very low. It won’t rain all day Saturday, but when the rain falls it could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be mild, with highs between 67 and 74 degrees.

Lingering showers will end across the state by Sunday morning. This will be a beneficial rain event, with 2-3 inches likely over the southern half of Alabama and 1-2 inches forecast over the northern counties. The sky will stay mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon with a high in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and 60s, lows in the 30s and 40s. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We should be in the middle of a break in the rain for most places, but a few scattered showers or storms can’t be ruled out, mainly over the southern half of Alabama.

For fans headed to Saturday’s SEC Championship game in Atlanta (Alabama vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), rain is likely with temperatures in the mid 60s during the afternoon. Thankfully, the game will be played indoors under the roof.

Troy hosts Appalachian State Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference title game (Veterans Memorial Stadium, 3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with periods of rain likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

HURRICANE SEASON ENDS: The 2023 hurricane season ends today. Hurricane Idalia was the only U.S. landfalling hurricane in 2023. It made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane Aug. 30 near Keaton Beach, Florida.

ON THIS DATE IN 1925: A rare late November hurricane began to affect the west coast of Florida as it strengthened during the day. The storm made landfall very early on Dec. 1 south of Tampa Bay, weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed central Florida and exited around St. Augustine. The storm regained hurricane strength off Jacksonville late Dec. 1. Heavy rain continued over northeast Florida on Dec. 2. Gale-force winds were reported from the Keys to Jacksonville and more than 50 people lost their lives, mostly on ships at sea. Damage along the coast south of Jacksonville was heavy, and excessive rain and wind seriously damaged citrus and truck crops.