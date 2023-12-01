James Spann: Rain for Alabama at times through Saturday night, with a few thunderstorms

James Spann forecasts beneficial rain for Alabama this weekend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread across Alabama early this morning; temperatures are in the 50s in most places. Rain will taper off by midday, and we expect just a few isolated showers this afternoon and tonight. The sky will stay cloudy, and the high today will be in the 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a low-end, marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for south Alabama this afternoon and this evening; if storms do form, they could produce strong, gusty winds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another large rain mass will move into Alabama late tonight and will continue through Saturday. The rain could be heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms will likely be involved. By late afternoon and night, most of the rain will be over south Alabama. And, like today, the SPC has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms defined over the southern counties of the state for the potential for strong, gusty winds. Any lingering showers will end early Sunday; otherwise, Sunday looks dry but mostly cloudy with a high in the 60s. Rain amounts between now and Sunday morning will be 2-3 inches over south Alabama, with 1-2 inches over the northern half of the state.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 30s and 40s. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We should be in the middle of a break in the rain for most places, but a few scattered showers or storms can’t be ruled out, mainly over the southern half of Alabama.

For fans headed to Saturday’s SEC Championship game in Atlanta (Alabama vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), rain is likely with temperatures in the mid 60s during the afternoon. Thankfully, the game will be played indoors under the roof.

Troy hosts Appalachian State Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference title game (Veterans Memorial Stadium, 3 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with periods of rain likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: The 50th Grey Cup was played in Toronto, Ontario, between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Severe lakefront fog halted the game with 9:22 left to play. Winnipeg won the Fog Bowl the following day by a score of 28-27.

ON THIS DATE IN 1970: Four tornadoes affected east-central Wisconsin during the morning. The strongest tornado, an F3, formed at 10:15 a.m. near Medina in Outagamie County. The twister moved northeast at 50 mph and destroyed 20 barns and five houses.