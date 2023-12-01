The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Alabama vs. Georgia for the SEC championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs meet in Atlanta Saturday with a lot on the line – an SEC Championship and, in one-loss Alabama’s case, a chance to make its best argument for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Next Round crew breaks it down in this week’s video.
The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: SEC Championship Game edition from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts.