How Huntsville, Alabama’s Tango Tango helps first responders communicate more easily

Kids playing cell phone games had better technology than the average cop or firefighter, so one Huntsville business developed an app to improve first-responder communications.

Tango Tango meshes old-school emergency radio communication and pagers with modern cell phone technology and PTT (push-to-talk) capability.

“We have a push-to-talk communications app for phones, and we specialize in connecting that to radio systems,” said Beck Mitchell, Tango Tango vice president of partnerships and business development.

“First responders, police, fire, EMS, emergency responders and others like school systems and utilities have the ability to use their cell phones as a radio,” Mitchell said. “There are a lot of reasons why they would want to do that.”

The biggest is that supervisors may need to stay in touch with their teams when they are out of range or do not have radios with them.

“We’ve had examples of police chiefs being 10 states away at a conference and something happens back home,” he said. “Our app and service allows them to basically be present on the radio system from a distance and that’s something they haven’t had before.”

Users can communicate even “when you bring a bunch of agencies together,” Mitchell said. When a smartphone becomes a pager and a radio, users aren’t bogged down in countywide radio traffic.

School resource officers like Tango Tango, he said, because schools are typically hardened buildings.

“That usually has a lot of issues with a radio being able to penetrate a building, but there’s always cell service or Wi-Fi,” he said. (Incidentally, emergency communications get priority on cellular networks.)

Some first responders might not carry a radio every day but can stay in touch as needed using Tango Tango.

“We definitely don’t want a firefighter taking a phone into a burning building,” he said. “That’s not what we’re here to solve.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has used Tango Tango since 2017.

The service “enhances communication for our first responders in a way we haven’t seen before,” said Public Information Officer Brent Patterson.

“We can communicate through Wi-Fi and LTE networks, in the event communication barriers are broken down, allowing for more efficient communication between state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide,” Patterson said.

In addition to the app, subscription service and 24-hour monitoring, Tango Tango offers a physical device that attaches to a phone so it works more like an emergency radio.

You “pick it up, push a button and start talking,” Mitchell said.

Since starting in Huntsville in 2016, Tango Tango has expanded to 47 states and roughly 650 departments, Mitchell said. Alabama users include the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County 911 and the City of Arab Police Department.

In addition to public safety, users are school systems, utility companies and healthcare facilities.

For fire departments, Mitchell said Tango Tango can improve response times “because they have the ability to have their cell phones on them – especially volunteer fire departments.”

Emergency departments are “toned out” with a sound that goes across a radio channel for a specific department.

“We do have a feature that allows our system to listen for specific tones and only wake up departments’ phones that those tones are meant for,” he said. “If you had 30 different departments that are on that channel you don’t have to listen to all the other ones get toned out. You’re just getting your traffic for your department.”

By using the app and the tone-out service, Mitchell said, “they have the ability to get that tone out and turn around and respond right back from their cell phone.”

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.