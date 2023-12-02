Scott Martin: Rain, some thunder for Alabama today, then dry through next weekend

THE WEEKEND: Showers and a few embedded storms will continue to be likely through the daylight hours today, with rain tapering off by the evening. However, a cold front will approach Alabama late tonight and overnight, bringing an increase in shower coverage. The Storm Prediction Center has removed its marginal risk of severe weather for most of Alabama. Highs will be mild, reaching the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Some shower activity will continue into the morning Sunday, but a cold front will move through Alabama, bringing much drier air and ending the rain chances from west to east. The rest of the day will be dry with decreasing clouds and highs in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

THE WORK WEEK: Ridging sets up over the Southeast, keeping us dry for the entire work week ahead. We’ll start off with mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the mid 50s to the mid 60s. Tuesday stays sunny with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. A trough will swing by to our north on Wednesday, which will bring another shot of cooler air to the state, dropping our highs back into the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Highs rebound into the mid 50s to the lower 60s on Thursday under sunny skies. On Friday, we’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 60s.

VOODOO LAND: The next rain chance looks to move into Alabama on Monday, Dec. 11, and it could be another big rainmaker with a few strong storms. While it is way too early to be sure on these details, it is on the board for now.

TROPICS: Hurricane season is over for the Atlantic basin, and all is quiet. This will be the final tropical update unless something forms out there and bears watching.