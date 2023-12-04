Alabama News Center 2023 football bowl preview: Alabama rolls into CFP matchup with Michigan, 4 other state teams go bowling
Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide presented the most compelling evidence in their bid to make the four-team College Football Playoff, knocking off undefeated, two-time defending national champion Georgia.
Alabama’s 27-24 Saturday night victory over the then-No. 1 Bulldogs gave the Tide its 30th Southeastern Conference Football Championship and its ninth under Saban. It also booked No. 4 Alabama (12-1) for a 4 p.m. Central Jan. 1 meeting with No. 1 Michigan (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in a CFP semifinal on ESPN.
Saban delivered his closing statement after the Tide made its case in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Quarterback Jalen Milroe earned most valuable player honors after leading the team to its 11th consecutive victory, completing 13 of 23 passes for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns and clinching the win with some timely runs.
“If we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly,” Saban said of his team’s victory. “If you really want the four best teams to compete, the four most deserving teams that have progressed throughout the season …”
Saban abruptly detoured that argument to address the elephant in the room — Alabama’s Week 2, 34-24 loss to Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Longhorns (12-1), now No. 3 in the CFP, will take on No. 2 Washington (13-0) in the other New Year’s Day semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.
“We’re not the same team we were when we played Texas,” Saban said. “We’re not the same team that (we were) when we played South Florida (in a lackluster 17-3 win). I don’t think we should be considered as that team right now. I think people should look at the whole body of work in terms of what the team was able to accomplish and what they were able to do.
“I think this team is one of the four best teams and one of the teams that’s deserving to be in the playoff.”
Ultimately, the CFP committee agreed.
A week earlier, Auburn threatened to ruin Alabama’s season before it would face Georgia. The Tigers’ upset bid was buried by Alabama’s “gravedigger” touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal from the 31.
Auburn (6-6) will now take on Maryland (7-5) of the Big Ten Conference in the 26th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at 1 p.m. Central on Dec. 30.
The Tigers and Terrapins meet at Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville. The game will be televised nationally on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+.
Auburn will make its 47th bowl appearance all-time and third in the Music City Bowl. Auburn’s history in the Music City Bowl includes two victories in 2003 and 2018 – against Wisconsin (28-14) and Purdue (63-14), respectively.
“The entire Auburn football program is excited to accept an invitation to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville,” Auburn first-year head coach Hugh Freeze said. “Nashville is a great destination, and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl is a great way to end our first season at Auburn.
“We have the best fans in college football and can’t wait for the Auburn family to travel to Nashville and take over Broadway,” Freeze continued. “We are thrilled for our players to have another opportunity to compete against a very good Maryland opponent.”
The Terrapin offense is led by signal-caller Taulia Tagovailoa, the former Thompson High QB and a former member of the Alabama team. He is the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
While Auburn is returning to bowl action, Jax State is making its debut. The Gamecocks are playing in their first-ever bowl as they transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Coach Rich Rodriguez’ team (8-3) will take on Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) at 1:15 p.m. Central on Dec. 16 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Jacksonville State is the first team since 1997 to make a bowl game in its first FBS season. The Gamecocks also became just the eighth team since 1970 to win at least eight games in their first season playing an FBS schedule.
Louisiana-Lafayette will play in the New Orleans Bowl for the seventh time; the Ragin’ Cajuns will play in their 11th bowl game. The last meeting between the teams was a 28-14 Jax State victory on Nov. 11, 2000.
Speaking of firsts, Troy will be the first Sun Belt Conference team to face an opponent from a Power 5 conference when it takes on Duke of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 76® Birmingham Bowl.
The game will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium and will air on ABC. It is the first Birmingham Bowl appearance for each team.
The Trojans (11-2) beat Appalachian State 49-23 in the Sun Belt championship game Saturday night. Since opening at 1-2, Troy has won 10 straight games. The Blue Devils are 7-5.
Troy’s Sun Belt Conference rival South Alabama is also part of the postseason. The Jaguars (6-6) will take on Eastern Michigan (6-6) in the 68 Ventures Bowl at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 on ESPN.
The contest will be a virtual home game for South Alabama, as it will be on the Jaguars’ home field at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
The third in-state bowl game is the 10th Camellia Bowl. It pits a pair of 6-6 teams against one another in Arkansas State and Northern Illinois at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.