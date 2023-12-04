People of Alabama: John ‘Jahni’ Moore of Huntsville

“My senior year, Dr. Regina Colston told me, ‘Alabama red clay is rich with the blood of your ancestors.’ Before that, I wasn’t really proud to be from Alabama. I remember driving to Philadelphia and leaving when it was muddy. There was a group of guys around the car, and they would say, ‘What’s that stuff on your car?’ I said, ‘That’s Alabama red clay; the soil is red. Not all of it, but where I live.’ They were fascinated by it, and I remembered her statement. When I would travel or move other places, I always took with me a vial of red clay to remind me. Several years ago, they were renovating something in Huntsville, and I went down to look at the area for doing a mural. They had this clay on the ground that probably in the last century hadn’t seen rain. It was swirling around our feet like ghosts. I gathered up some in a little container. I started playing around with it with water because I knew how it would dye your clothes. I liked the way it looked and felt on paper. That’s what started the Alabama Red Clay paintings. The idea that I’m actually painting with this clay and when you think about blood, the component being iron, in this red clay what makes it red is the iron oxide present. So, really, it is like the blood of my ancestors. I get a chance to take this stuff up, resurrect it from the ground, something that people disdain for the most part, especially builders, and now, it gets to hang on museum walls and speak back to the people.” – John “Jahni” Moore of Huntsville