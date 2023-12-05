5 family-friendly events in Alabama to celebrate Hanukkah

Hanukkah begins this Thursday, Dec. 7, and cities across the state are celebrating the Jewish holiday by lighting the menorah — the multibranched candelabra that is a symbol of the Hanukkah story — in both traditional and unique ways.

Take part in the Jewish festival of lights at these five family-friendly activities happening across the state in the coming days:

1. The city of Montgomery’s Hanukkah Celebration & Menorah Lighting takes place at City Hall on Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event brings the community together to mark the holiday and the Jewish community’s long, vibrant history in the city.

2. Huntsville’s Outdoor Menorah Lighting takes place on Bridge Street (outside of the Apple Store) on Dec. 10, starting at 4:30 pm. This event includes lighting a 12-foot menorah, a graffiti wall, family entertainment, samples of latkes (the holiday’s traditional potato pancakes), donuts, and more.

3. The Grand Menorah Lighting at The Summit in Birmingham on Dec. 10 takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event includes live music, a stilt walker, balloon artists, a graffiti wall, a bubble show, traditional Hanukkah foods and a special guest, former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

4. The city of Birmingham will conduct its annual menorah lighting in front of City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

5. Hoover’s Menorah Lighting at the Hoover Public Library is slated for Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event includes live music, arts and crafts, games for children and traditional foods.