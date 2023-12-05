James Spann: Dry in Alabama through Friday; rain, storms return by Saturday night

James Spann forecasts more dry days for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through Friday. Today will feature a sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s over the northern third of the state and the low to mid 60s over south Alabama. A surge of cooler air will drop into the state Wednesday; highs will be in the 50s statewide. A freeze is likely early Thursday across north and central Alabama, but we warm back into the 60s by Friday. Dry air means sunny days and fair nights.

STORMY WEEKEND: A dynamic weather system will approach Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a severe weather risk to the west for parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. This will be a classic December storm system for the Deep South with excellent dynamics but poor thermodynamics. While we can’t rule out a shower during the day Saturday, it looks like the main window for rain and storms will come from about 9 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

An organized line of thunderstorms will roll through the state Saturday night and very early Sunday morning; heavier storms will be capable of producing strong winds and heavy rain. But the lack of surface-based instability will likely mitigate a major severe weather threat. For now, the SPC doesn’t have any part of Alabama in a formal risk area. Rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely statewide.

Sunday will be breezy with a clearing sky; highs drop back into the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, most of the week is looking dry with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. FOOTBALL WEATHER: The Alabama Super 7 high school football championships will be played Wednesday through Friday in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The weather will be cool and dry for all the games; daytime temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday and in the 60s Friday. For the evening games, temperatures will be mostly in the 40s with no risk of any rain.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A tornado outbreak occurred over northeastern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and western Mississippi. At least four confirmed tornadoes touched down. The strongest was rated F5 as it destroyed the town of Vicksburg, Mississippi. This tornado first touched down just west of the Mississippi River in East Madison Parish in Louisiana. It crossed the Mississippi River and tore through downtown Vicksburg. On the ground for seven miles, this tornado caused 38 deaths and 270 injuries.

ON THIS DATE IN 1954: A strong tornado started in Ohatchee, hitting the towns of West Wellington, Wellington, Angel, West Point, Merrellton, Possum Trot, Maxwellborn, Price and Piedmont Springs before dissipating as it was passing through Piedmont. A total of 37 homes were destroyed and 50 others were damaged. Additionally, 15 other buildings were destroyed and 28 others damaged. A total of 26 people were injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.