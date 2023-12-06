Alabama Power employee continues to serve long after leaving the military

Although his stint in the Air Force as a young man lasted only four years, Eric Frye’s passion for serving the nation and those who protect it remains strong. Today, he volunteers about 300 hours a year in support of his country through his local American Legion post.

“I come from a long line of people who served in the military,” said Frye, construction equipment operator at Alabama Power’s Warehouse and Hauling Headquarters at the General Services Complex. He said supporting the American Legion “is basically my way of continuing to honor the brothers and sisters who helped pave the way for me. They’ve earned it.”

Frye said joining the military is a family tradition. His grandfather served in World War II and Korea, and his dad and uncle in Vietnam. Following in their footsteps, Frye pre-enlisted in the Air Force during his junior year at Warrior High School and after graduation in 1987, was dispatched to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for basic training. He was then sent to Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado, where he trained to become an F-15 armament munitions specialist.

After completing technical training, Frye, who rose to the rank of sergeant, spent most of his military career at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. As a member of the 59th Armament Munitions Unit, he helped load weapons, including Gatling guns and air-to-air missiles, on F-15 aircraft as part of training missions for possible combat.

In 1989 he was sent overseas for a month-long training exercise at Kunsan Air Base in Korea.

“It was like being in a MASH unit,” Frye said. “It was in the middle of winter, and there were eight of us in a tent that was heated with a wood stove. We had to take turns keeping the stove stoked and lit.”

Frye was deployed overseas once again in October 1990 when his unit was dispatched to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey during Operation Desert Shield, which the U.S. launched in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. He was part of a three-member crew who loaded live ammunition and weapons onto airplanes.

Frye said his unit was recognized as the most decorated air-to-air combat wing during Desert Shield, with 16 confirmed shootdowns of enemy aircraft. His three-man team was also nominated Load Crew of the Year.

“That was a big honor for me because it showed we were one of the best there was,” Frye said.

After six months in Turkey, Frye’s tour of duty in the military ended. He held several jobs before he began working on a highline construction crew at Alabama Power.

Frye said it was almost by chance that he got the job.

“I was looking in the Thrifty Nickel newspaper for a boat, and I saw an ad for a utility assistant at Alabama Power,” said Frye, noting that he decided to send the company a copy of his résumé.

“When I was hired, they said I was the only one who responded to that ad.”

A continuing commitment

In 2016, Frye learned of an opportunity to demonstrate once again his support of the military and his country.

“My dad and I visited the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall when it came to Fultondale, and while we were there I picked up some information about the American Legion.”

About a year later, Frye helped start a new American Legion post in Hueytown. It is designated American Legion Post 1228 in honor of the community’s most well-known citizens, the late Bobby and Davey Allison.

“We thought it was only appropriate to dedicate our post to Bobby and Davey Allison by using their racecar numbers, 12 and 28,” said Frye, who has been post commander for four years.

Frye said the post’s primary role is assisting veterans and answering their questions about the benefits available to them. Members also visit schools to educate youth about the proper care of the American flag, including how to raise and lower it, and how to dispose of it when it becomes “unserviceable.”

One of the post’s major volunteer efforts during the holiday season is raising funds and collecting toys for children in need through the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. Members also collect clothes, toys and toiletries for foster children supported by Garrett’s Place in Bessemer.

During the post’s Toys for Tots drive, Frye gets into the spirit in a big way by sponsoring his own personal fundraisers. In 2021, he brought in an additional $650 by eating the “world’s hottest tortilla chip” live on Facebook.

In 2022, Frye stepped up his game. He agreed to spend 24 hours in the Hueytown city jail if he collected up to $1,000. Any amount raised above $1,000 would send him to jail for 48 hours.

Frye had raised $550 by the time he was scheduled to turn himself into the police chief.

“When I told the chief how much I had raised, he opened up his desk drawer and handed me a check from the city of Hueytown for $400,” Frye said. “That was only $950, so he opened his drawer again and pulled out $50 from petty cash.”

Realizing that was only $1,000, the chief asked his police lieutenant if he had any change in his pocket.

“The lieutenant said, ‘How much change do you need?’ And the chief said, ‘One penny,’” Frye said.

That penny sent Frye to jail for two days.

Frye said he received the full treatment. He was fingerprinted, and the police took his mugshot. He also wore an orange jumpsuit and ate and slept with the other prisoners.

“If I tell people in the community I’m going to jail, and then they find out I went home and slept in my own bed at night, they won’t give me any more money,” Frye said. “I’m a man of my word.”

Frye’s post supports disaster relief efforts, retreats for veterans, youth leadership camps and programs like Alabama Girls and Boys State, which teaches teens about the inner workings of government. The post also sponsors its own baseball team and hosts the local American Legion Oratorical Contest.

In addition to his volunteer service through the American Legion, Frye, along with his wife, Bonnie, gives back to the community through Neighborhood Bridges, a nonprofit organization that uses technology and social media to locate needed items for underprivileged children.

Dressed as Santa’s elves, the couple visits Garrett’s Place during the holidays. There, they and other elves from the American Legion help foster parents shop for Christmas gifts for their children.

Frye said his post serves eight communities in western Jefferson County, including Hueytown, Oak Grove, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Alliance, Birmingport, Rock Creek and Concord.

Frye is especially excited that his post recently purchased and is renovating its own “forever home,” a 3,400-square-foot building that sits on 2 acres. Along with hosting their meetings in the building, post members plan to make it available for community functions.

Frye said he is proud to serve other veterans through his role as post commander.

“I have much respect for all branches of the service,” Frye said. “We all kid each other and poke fun at each other but, at the end of the day, we know that we have each other’s back and will do anything for each other.”

Reflecting on his years in the military, Frye said it was “one of the best times of my life.”

“Even now at this point in my life, I still find myself wishing I had stayed and made a career of it,” Frye said. “If I got called upon now, even at my age, I would be honored to go back if I could help in any way.”

This story originally appeared in Powergrams, the magazine for Alabama Power employees and retirees.