Dr. Ann reveals why a certain treat makes you smarter

Dr. Ann says dark chocolate is an excellent choice for a treat because it contains powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that enhance memory, attention, visual processing and verbal fluency. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)

Looking for a scrumptious way to sharpen your mind? Look to dark chocolate, a treat you can love that will love you right back.

Dark chocolate is home to exceedingly powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds called flavanols that appear to work wonders in our brains.

In a review study that included 49 previously published studies, scientists noted that ingestion of cocoa flavanols acutely, like right away, enhanced working memory as well as visual processing.

Longer-term intakes were noted to boost attention, working memory, processing speed and verbal fluency, particularly in the elderly with pre-existing memory decline.

Although there are a number of ways flavanols could benefit brain cells, increasing blood flow to the hippocampus, the brain’s memory and learning center, is likely the primary mechanism behind these exciting findings.

So do what I do and make dark chocolate your treat or dessert of choice. Include up to two squares, about 1/5 of a large dark chocolate bar, with a 70% or higher cacao content for your daily sweet fix.

Here is one of my favorite recipes with dark chocolate, my Dark Chocolate Banana Oatmeal Bowl.

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

Serves 1

This recipe is decadently delicious and great for you. It is my breakfast of choice on a chilly winter morning. Kids will love it too.

Ingredients

A single serving of quick-cooking steel-cut oats (now available in a few brands from standard grocery stores)

½ large ripe banana or 1 small banana

2 teaspoons smooth peanut butter or almond butter

4 ounces of Greek plain nonfat yogurt

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

Dash or two of cinnamon (optional)

Directions

Prepare the oatmeal according to package instructions (I use the microwave). Use the back of a fork to mash the banana and then stir it into the oatmeal. Add the remaining ingredients and stir until well blended. You can pop it back into the microwave if you want it hotter. Feel free to add any other fruit or to top it with some nuts, wheat germ, hemp kernels or ground flax. The banana, nut butter and cocoa powder are essential, though — together they create a flavor combination that will give your taste buds a real treat.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.