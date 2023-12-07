Can’t Miss Alabama: Treat yourself to sights and sounds of the season

Magical Nights: Vulcan’s Holiday Experience

Vulcan Park & Museum (VPM) in Birmingham invites the community to embrace the holiday spirit in spectacular style. Gather for Magical Nights: Vulcan’s Holiday Experience Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. VPM will be transformed into a wonderland filled with lights, holiday music, special guest appearances and photos with Santa. The Anvil and Museum will have extended hours until 8 p.m. There will also be food, hot chocolate, wine and beer for purchase. Food vendors Wasabi Juan’s, Gumbo to Geaux and Sweet Spun Cotton Candy will be onsite on select nights. This year, VPM will have themed nights, including holiday bingo, Christmas karaoke and holiday trivia. Special guest appearances include Miss Jefferson County, Miss Huntsville and the Malachi Wilkerson Middle School band. For the full calendar of food offerings, performances and special appearances, go to visitvulcan.com.

Governor’s Mansion Christmas Candlelight Tours

The Alabama Governor’s Mansion in Montgomery is offering Holiday Candlelight Tours on Monday, Dec. 11, and Monday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The self-guided tour is free but requires a ticket. Tickets are available at the Governor’s Mansion Gift Shop at 30 Finley Ave. and the Sweet Home Alabama Gift Shop at 401 Adams Ave. To inquire about tickets, email tours@mansion.alabama.gov or call 334-834-3022.

Holiday Movies at the Alabama Theatre

A bounty of Christmas classics will be playing at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham during the holiday season.

Dec. 8, 7 p.m.: “White Christmas.”

Dec. 9, 2 p.m.: “The Polar Express.”

Dec. 10, 2 p.m.: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947).

Dec. 10, 7 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Dec. 11, 7 p.m.: “Home Alone.”

Dec. 12, 7 p.m.: “Elf.”

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Low-ticket alert: Many shows are already sold out. Check the schedule and reserve tickets at alabamatheatre.com.

Lights of Noel drive-thru holiday light show

One of Alabama’s largest drive-thru animated light shows is underway through Monday, Jan. 1, at the Birmingham Race Course. The show is synchronized to Christmas music. Lights of Noel is open nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight. Purchase tickets here or at the race course.

Christmas in Candyland

One of the sweetest events in Andalusia is underway through Saturday, Dec. 30. Christmas in Candyland attractions include play cottages, snow shows, horse carriage rides, train rides, snow tubing, ice skating and Santa. Events take place Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa’s sendoff is Thursday, Dec. 21, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. For the complete schedule, check out this link. Admission is free. To learn more, visit the website.

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

The Birmingham Zoo’s larger-than-life illuminated experience, Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration is underway through Monday, Jan. 15. Watch the zoo come alive with wild animal and sea life lantern creations lighting up the night. Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights subject to cancellation. Click here for the complete holiday schedule. Tickets are on sale at birminghamzoo/glowwild. Alabama Power is a supporter of the event.

A ‘Nutcracker’ Tea

The Kelly Birmingham is partnering with Woodhill Cottage artisanal foods and the Alabama Ballet for a “Nutcracker”-themed traditional tea Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The ballet will have several dancers present and in costume, and the chef at The Kelly Birmingham has put together a menu of finger sandwiches, scones and sweets. The goal is to raise awareness of the Ballet and promote sales of the traditional holiday presentation of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alabama Ballet. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.