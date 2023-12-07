James Spann: Rain, storms return to Alabama over the weekend

COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Gadsden — 24

Fort Payne — 25

Jasper — 25

Chelsea — 26

Talladega — 26

Haleyville — 27

Trussville — 27

Cullman — 28

Good Hope — 29

Evergreen — 29

Anniston — 29

Demopolis — 29

Decatur — 30

Tuscaloosa — 30

Montgomery — 30

Muscle Shoals — 31

Troy — 31

Birmingham — 32

Huntsville — 32

Mobile — 35

Dothan — 36

Today will feature a sunny sky with a high between 57 and 65 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures reach the 60s statewide Friday afternoon with a partly sunny sky. We will introduce the chance of a few showers near the Gulf Coast during the day, and scattered showers are possible across all of Alabama Friday night as moisture begins to move northward.

WET, STORMY WEEKEND: Showers are possible statewide during the day Saturday with the approach of a storm system. It won’t rain all day, but a few passing showers are likely. The day will be breezy with a high between 68 and 74 degrees, about 10 degrees above average for early December in Alabama.

An organized batch of rain and thunderstorms will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the western half of Alabama.

The storm system will feature a positive-tilt upper trough, limited surface-based instability and generally unidirectional wind profiles. This means a fairly low-end severe weather threat; heavier storms could produce gusty winds before dawn Sunday morning. A brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out but isn’t likely. The window for the heavier storms will come from about midnight Saturday night through 9 a.m. Sunday.

On the positive side, rain amounts of 1-2 inches are expected for most of Alabama. The rain will end from west to east during the day Sunday as colder air rolls into the state. Temperatures will hold in the 40s over north Alabama, with 50s for south Alabama. The sky will begin to clear by late afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks cool and dry with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Many north Alabama communities will experience a freeze Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the Super 7 high school championship games in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium, dry weather continues through Friday. Temperatures will peak around 60 degrees today, then fall back into the 40s for the games tonight. The high Friday will be in the mid 60s with a partly sunny sky. We will mention the chance of a few isolated showers Friday night during the 6A game between Clay-Chalkville and Saraland, but nothing heavy or widespread. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday night.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: An F2 tornado moved through parts of Lowndes County, Mississippi, and Lamar County, Alabama. The most significant damage was at Steens, Mississippi, where several homes were destroyed.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: A rare tornado tore through Kensal Rise in London. This T4 on the TORRO scale, equivalent to an F2 on the Fujita scale, injured six people and damaged 150 homes. According to the BBC, the last tornado that had caused significant damage in London was in December 1954, in west London.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.