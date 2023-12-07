Techstars Demo Day highlights energy innovators’ Alabama experience

This year’s Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator cohort was the largest ever.

A dozen energy tech startups on Tuesday got to strut their stuff during Demo Day for the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator – the fourth cohort of energy-sector entrepreneurs to converge in Birmingham for a 13-week mentoring program that continues to grow its reputation across the globe.

This year’s cohort included companies from nine states and the nation of Latvia. Founded in 2020, the program so far has welcomed 42 companies from across the U.S. and beyond.

Not including the latest graduating class, Techstars Alabama companies have created over 200 jobs. Of that number, 32 positions have remained in the state, helping expand Alabama’s innovation economy.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator Program Manager Rae’Mah Henderson and Managing Director Matthew Jaeh fire up the crowd at Demo Day. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center) Myla Calhoun, vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division, greets attendees at Demo Day. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)

Tuesday’s Demo Day drew hundreds of business leaders, energy and tech entrepreneurs and enthusiasts, and investors to the Red Mountain Theatre campus in downtown Birmingham. The event provided a forum for the 12 companies chosen for this year’s cohort to showcase their products, their accomplishments to date, and their plans for growth.

During their presentations, several companies announced new partnerships and commitments from investors, with one company unveiling a name change. Learn more about the dozen presenters and their companies here.

Cohort members also praised their experience in Birmingham, a city many of them had never visited before being accepted into the accelerator. This year, the accelerator moved into Birmingham’s Innovation Depot, giving the entrepreneurs access to dozens of startups that operate from the long-running incubator, as well as additional business experts and depot programs.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is focused on nurturing promising startups working in fields related to climate tech, clean tech and energy efficiency, including energy distribution, smart grids, electric vehicle technology and renewables.

Myla Calhoun, vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division, welcomed attendees to Demo Day, which included a vibrant networking reception. Alabama Power is among the key supporters of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, along with the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, the Alabama Department of Commerce, PowerSouth, the University of Alabama and Southern Research.

Demo Day draws hundreds from Birmingham and across the state. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center) Attendees network during Demo Day at Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center) Matt Cristaldi with the company Grid Discovery presents at Demo Day. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center) Roman Bysko with Meredot presents at Demo Day. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center) Britt Corsi with EarthABC presents at Demo Day. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center) Phillip Hansel with Ai-OPs presents at Demo Day. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) What’s Demo Day without a little funky music? (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center) Pumped-up attendees at Demo Day. (Elizabeth Raymond / Alabama News Center)

The Birmingham program is part of the Techstars global network of accelerators, which was expected to invest worldwide in more than 600 companies this year.

“Alabama Power is committed to supporting economic growth and innovation throughout Alabama,” said Leigh Davis, Alabama Power senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development. “This accelerator continues to showcase how innovation and collaboration are making a lasting impact in the future of energy tech.”

To learn more about the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, click here.