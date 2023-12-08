4 holiday movie classics celebrate milestone anniversaries at theaters in Alabama

Plus, we’re throwing in another holiday movie showing at an Alabama theater, for good measure.

When it comes to holiday movies, there’s nothing like the classics. And seeing them at the theater can make the experience even more special.

This holiday season, there are several opportunities across Alabama to visit a local theater (including a historic motion picture palace) and enjoy some movie classics that are celebrating milestone anniversaries.

So, put on your kitschiest holiday sweater and find a friend. Indulge in a large popcorn, your favorite soft drink, and a classic movie house confection. Savor that moment when the lights in the theater dim while you turn back the clock to watch a favorite holiday movie that’s back in the theater once more.

Here’s just a sampling of holiday movies that are returning to Alabama theaters in the coming weeks:

1. A Christmas Story 40th anniversary viewing is showing at AMC Classic in Daphne, Orange Beach and Birmingham on Dec. 10.

2. Birmingham’s Alabama Theatre Holiday Film Series, including Elf’s 20th anniversary showing, takes place Dec. 12-20.

3. Die Hard’s 35th anniversary re-release is showing in theaters across the state, including Cinemark Bridge Street in Huntsville, Dec. 8-13.

4. Love Actually’s 20th anniversary showing is also in theaters across the state, including AMC Classic Wharf in Orange Beach, Dec. 7-14.

5. OK, it’s not celebrating a special anniversary, and maybe it’s not a traditional classic, but Arnold Schwarzenegger is “back” at Birmingham’s Sidewalk Cinema for a showing of the 1996 film, Jingle All the Way, Dec. 16-22.