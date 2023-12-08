The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Army-Navy Game edition (with a peek at Alabama vs. Michigan)
The 124th playing of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday. The Next Round guys are at the Flora-Bama where they break down that game and tell you what Nick Saban and Alabama can do for the first time ever when the Crimson Tide and Michigan face off in the Rose Bowl.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts.