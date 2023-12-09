Scott Martin: Strong storms move into Alabama tonight, then much cooler air

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will approach Alabama today that will bring rain and a few storms during the daylight hours, but as the front moves across the state tonight and into the morning Sunday, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. The main window will be from as early as 6 p.m. in the northwest until around 10 a.m. in the southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has the northwest corner of the state in a slight risk (level 2) of severe weather, while nearly the rest of the state is in a marginal risk (level 1). Isolated damaging winds or a brief tornado may be possible, but the better dynamics will be far from us. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

The system will continue to move through eastern and southeastern Alabama Sunday morning, and a marginal risk of severe weather is up for southeast Alabama. Rain and storms will come to an end during the evening and much cooler air will move in behind it. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Much calmer weather can be expected for the work week ahead. Monday will be bright and sunny, but it will be cool, with highs only in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a little bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies.

We’ll have some clouds block out the sun at times on Wednesday, but we’ll stay dry and cool. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be about the same, with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

On Friday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.