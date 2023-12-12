Country music giants performing at “ROC On” to benefit Alabama’s Jacksonville State University

The country music spotlight will shine brightly down on Jacksonville, Alabama, on Thursday night as a star lineup of country music artists are slated to perform at Jacksonville State University’s “ROC On” Benefit Concert.

The event will take place at the Ernest Stone Center’s Ward Theatre and is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time, with the doors opening an hour earlier. All proceeds from the event will support JSU scholarships and benefit the Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts (ROC).

The lineup of artists features four former JSU students: Randy Owen, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green and Gordon Mote. JSU alumnus and co-host of the Rick and Bubba Show, Bill “Bubba” Bussey, will serve as the event’s emcee.

Country music legend Randy Owen grew up in Fort Payne, Alabama. After graduating from JSU in 1973 with his bachelor’s degree in English, he formed the group Alabama. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the group released 21 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums. Alabama also won two Grammys, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was named Artist of the Decade by the Academy of Country Music in 1999. The band was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Owen was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019 and now serves on the JSU Board of Trustees.

Growing up in Montgomery, Jamey Johnson was well acquainted with country music. Johnson enrolled in JSU in the 1990s before joining the Marines. In 2000, Johnson moved to Nashville, where he signed a songwriting contract. In 2005, Johnson signed his first record deal and since then has been nominated for 11 Grammys.

Riley Green was born in Jacksonville not far from his future university’s campus. Green was the Gamecock’s quarterback while attending JSU and still lives in Jacksonville to this day. His debut album received two Billboard Hot 100 hits and his second resulted in him being named New Male Artist of the Year in 2020 by the Academy of Country Music.

Gordon Mote, who was raised in Attalla, Alabama, wanted to become an entertainer from a young age. He attended JSU before moving to Nashville and becoming the pianist for Lee Greenwood’s band. As a solo artist, Mote has 11 albums that have earned several Grammy and Dove nominations. Additionally, he has been named Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year three times by the Academy of Country Music.

Limited quantities of general admission tickets are still available for the show. You can purchase tickets online here [LINK]. Sponsorships are also available, which include perks such as reserved seating, parking, a pre-concert cocktail hour, a signed commemorative poster and a post-concert meet and greet. For sponsorship information, call 256-782-8261 or email Joseph Munster at jmunster@jsu.edu.

For more general information, visit www.jsu.edu/roc-on or call 256-782-5605.