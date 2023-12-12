James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Friday; some rain possible over the weekend

James Spann forecasts chilly nights, cool afternoons for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before daybreak:

Gadsden — 22

Fort Payne — 22

Margaret — 22

Tuckers Chapel — 22

Jasper — 23

Haleyville — 24

Decatur — 25

Trussville — 25

Talladega — 25

Heflin — 25

Pell City — 27

Anniston — 27

Oneonta — 27

Cullman — 27

Greenville — 28

Alexander City — 28

Muscle Shoals — 28

Birmingham — 30

Huntsville — 30

Tuscaloosa — 30

Montgomery — 31

Dothan — 35

Mobile — 39

Today will be another sunny day with highs ranging from the upper 50s across north Alabama to the mid 60s along the Gulf Coast. The weather will stay dry through Friday with sunny, cool days and fair, cold nights.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface low is forecast to develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and will bring a risk of rain to parts of the state over the weekend. There will be no risk of severe storms this time, and the rain amounts should be generally light, less than one-quarter inch. Global models remain in poor agreement; the European global model keeps the low well to the south and east of Alabama, with very little rain here. The American Global Forecast System model shows a higher coverage of rain; we will have much better clarity over the next few days. Highs will be around 60, with lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures — highs between 57 and 65 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. The pattern continues to favor mild Pacific air over the contiguous U.S. through late December with above-average temperatures. ON THIS DATE IN 1962: A major cold wave was underway across the Southeast. The low at Birmingham was 4 degrees. The next day, Dec. 13, Tampa experienced its coldest morning ever recorded. The temperature fell to 18 degrees there.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: From Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, a series of snowstorms buried Flagstaff, Arizona, with nearly 85 inches of snow.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.