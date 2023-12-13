Gift guides make it easy to support Alabama makers this holiday season

Shoppers across the state are seeking out the talent and creativity of fellow Alabamians when it comes to finding the perfect holiday gifts.

That’s clear from the success of Alabama Goods, a retailer that opened its first shop in Homewood in 2010.

Since then, the business has doubled its original space, expanded with a Huntsville store three years ago and opened a Hoover location last month. In addition, there’s an operations center in west Homewood where corporate gift and website orders are fulfilled, and that space was doubled two years ago.

Owners Sherry Hartley and Beth Staula say shopping at Alabama Goods is a unique experience, thanks to a curated selection of locally made, handcrafted products and gourmet foods.

“Customers know they are supporting Alabama artists and crafters when they shop with us,” Hartley said. “We are constantly sharing feedback and requests from customers with our vendors, and in response, our vendors make products customers desire to purchase.”

Alabama Goods sells a lot of food, but also many other items, she said.

“Alabamians love good food, and they love to share the taste of Alabama with others,” Hartley said. “We sell a lot of cheese straws, the most popular being Joyce’s. Priester’s products are always popular, as well as barbecue sauces, such as Ollie’s and Dreamland.”

As for nonfood items, the most popular is Earthborn Pottery. The business, based in Leeds, is well known beyond Alabama for supplying dishes to fine dining restaurants around the world.

“Of course, we sell a lot of other products, such as Sarah Cavender jewelry, South candles, Southern Natural Soap, Coastal Cotton tea towels, Belle Blue pillows, locally established T-shirts and Bulox leather goods, to name a few,” Hartley said.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Alabama artisans are some of the best ambassadors for economic development in the state.

“Their skill, creativity and dedication to a craft is a powerful statement, and their contributions show the talent that can be found in every corner of Alabama,” he said.

Hartley and Staula have honed the Alabama Goods business model by hiring knowledgeable and skilled staff. There are 33 full-time and part-time employees across the three stores and the operations center.

Alabama Goods has won many local awards over the years for customer service, shopping experience and operations excellence. This year, the company was included among the 500 fastest-growing companies in the Southeast listed by Inc. magazine.

Hartley said one of the most fulfilling aspects is the connections formed with vendors.

“Many companies attend markets and place orders for products made in other countries, and they don’t have a relationship with the makers,” she said. “We develop a close relationship with our vendors and are able to celebrate their successes and walk with them through difficult times.

“It is a more time-consuming and, at times, emotional process than simply ordering inventory, but it is more gratifying. We love the fact that we are helping them keep their craft alive. We believe the entire state benefits when they succeed.”

Apart from food companies, Leeds-based Earthborn Pottery is Alabama Goods’ best-selling vendor. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama News Center) Products from Priester’s Pecans are perennial favorites among Alabama Goods customers. (Keisa Sharpe / Alabama News Center) Jewelry by Oxford artist Sarah Cavender is a hit with Alabama Goods shoppers. (Sarah Cavender Metalworks)

Still need more inspiration to shop local? Here are a few more ideas for Alabama-made and inspired gifts this season:

Great combinations

Gift baskets and boxes from Alabama Goods are filled with gourmet snacks, sweets, sauces, seasonings and more from across the state. Options range from the $25 Birmingham Box to the $250 Five Star Treatment basket, and themes include The Grill Master, Simple Classics and Entertaining Essentials.

It’s also a great way to share the specialties of a particular region. The popular flavors of rural Alabama are plentiful, such as Priester’s Pecans of Lowndes County, Joyce’s Cheese Straws of Dallas County and Golden Eagle Caramel Corn of Fayette County.

Scents of the South

Fairhope Soap Co. blends soothing aromas with twists reminiscent of Alabama’s Gulf Coast in its handcrafted soaps, lotions, scrubs and other skincare products. Choose from scents such as Satsuma Shea and Cocoa Butter Soap, Water Lily Sudsy Scrub and Southern Peach Bath Bomb. Prices range from $4 to $17.

The company’s flagship store is in the heart of downtown Fairhope, with another location at the OWA entertainment complex in Foley. Fairhope Soap Co. also sells a festive lineup, including Christmas Tree Bath Bombs, Mistletoe Sudsy Scrub and Frasier Fir Hand Sanitizer.

For the fanatical fan

For the football fans in your life, gift a reproduction of their favorite stadium.

Dothan’s Wiregrass Made creates wood and acrylic laser-cut coasters and models of stadiums at various universities and high schools around Alabama.

Dan Robison said he started the business as a place for local artisans to sell their wares during the pandemic. Since then, Wiregrass Made has moved into producing personalized and corporate gifts.

Making memories

Think outside the gift box and purchase a unique Alabama experience, such as a concert at The Orion Ampitheater in Huntsville.

The 8,000-seat venue, with a name that aptly reflects the city’s enduring legacy in deep space, opened in 2022 and has hosted acts such as Jason Isbell, Phish, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Daigle and the Dave Matthews Band.

Coming up are concerts for Need to Breathe and Lainey Wilson, along with a craft cocktail class series and four-course dinners with a pop-up menu featuring a local chef.

High-tech ride

Really want to make a statement with an Alabama-made present for the holidays? How about keys to a new, Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV, which Hyundai began building at its Montgomery plant early this year.

The move was historic, as it was the first model from the company’s luxury division to be assembled outside South Korea.

The GV70, with a starting price of about $66,000, also was a key milestone in the Alabama operation’s commitment to EV production, which is spurring major new investments and jobs in the Montgomery region.

More options for Alabama-made holiday gifts

Looking for more sources for Alabama-made gifts? Check out Alabama Gift Company in Gadsden, or the Made in North Alabama gift list on the website of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. This is Alabama also has an updated list of Alabama-crafted gift ideas, as does the Sweet Grown Alabama website.

A happy Alabama-flavored holiday to all.

A version of this story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.