Greg Canfield to join Birmingham law firm after departure from Alabama Department of Commerce

Burr & Forman Partner Lee Thuston, left, talks with Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, who is leaving the Department of Commerce at the end of the year to become the Birmingham law firm's managing director of economic development. (Burr)

Alabama’s outgoing secretary of commerce will continue his economic development work at a Birmingham law firm.

Greg Canfield, who is stepping down as Alabama’s secretary of commerce after 12 years, will join Burr & Forman as the firm’s managing director of economic development on Jan. 2.

During his tenure at the Alabama Department of Commerce, the state secured more than $70 billion in new investment through economic development projects generating 180,000 job commitments.

He also initiated the department’s successful rural development strategy, participated in trade missions to 30 countries and launched the long-running “Made in Alabama” brand.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Canfield’s departure from the Department of Commerce on Oct. 20. He officially steps down at the end of the year. Ellen McNair, an experienced economic developer from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, will succeed Canfield at the state’s lead economic development agency.

“Economic expansion is good for communities and good for families,” Canfield said. “I am proud of what we achieved during my time in the public sector and look forward to continuing those efforts across the Southeast in my new role at Burr & Forman.”

At Burr & Forman, Canfield will continue working to attract and retain businesses in the state and throughout the Southeast. He will work with the firm’s economic development team, which includes lawyers across five states.

“Secretary Canfield and I have worked together for over a decade,” said Burr & Forman Partner Lee Thuston. “He knows economic development — and particularly the automotive sector — inside and out. That knowledge and his leadership will be a great benefit to our clients going forward.”

While commerce secretary, Canfield was inducted into the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers’ Association Hall of Fame and the Southern Automotive Manufacturers’ Alliance Hall of Fame.

“Our law firm has long enjoyed a reputation for results in the economic development industry,” Burr & Forman CEO Ed Christian said. “We are thrilled to have Secretary Canfield joining us to build on that success and ensure seamless, knowledgeable service to our clients.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.