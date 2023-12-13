James Spann: Alabama dry through Friday; some rain over the weekend

PLEASANT DECEMBER DAY: Temperatures are between 58 and 64 degrees across most of Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine through high cirrus clouds. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low between 36 and 42 degrees for most communities.

Dry weather continues Thursday and Friday with seasonal temperatures, much like today.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A deep surface low will form in the Gulf of Mexico Friday and will move northeast across the Florida Peninsula by Sunday. The heaviest rain with this feature will be south and east of Alabama, but we will mention a chance of some scattered light rain across the state Saturday night and Sunday. There will be no risk of severe storms and probably no thunder. Rain amounts for most of the state will be one-half inch or less; the exception is the far southeast counties, where places like Dothan could see a little more than 1 inch.

Highs over the weekend will be close to 60 degrees, with lows mostly in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the week looks dry, and seasonal temperatures will continue. Highs will be between 55 and 65 degrees, with lows in the 30s and low 40s. In the longer range, global models continue to suggest mild Pacific air will flood much of the nation in the Dec. 20-26 time frame with above-average temperatures. RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals so far in 2023, and the departure from average. All of the major reporting stations in Alabama have a deficit.

Mobile — 55.05 inches (8.47 inches below average)

Birmingham — 46.41 (7.15 below average)

Montgomery — 46.38 (1.57 below average)

Dothan — 46.03 (4.78 below average)

Tuscaloosa — 45.36 (4.91 below average)

Anniston — 44.57 (4.69 below average)

Huntsville — 42.58 (8.16 below average)

Muscle Shoals — 38.78 (12.27 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: A freak cold snap and snowstorm struck parts of northern Mexico, leaving 12 people dead and the area paralyzed. It snowed in the city of Guadalajara for the first time since 1881, leaving amazed residents to gawk and make snowmen. The temperature plunged to 5 degrees in Chihuahua.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.