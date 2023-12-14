Can’t Miss Alabama: Enjoy festive Christmas entertainment around the state

Alabama Shakespeare Festival returns to a full production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the festival stage through Christmas Eve. (Hillary Taylor)

‘A Christmas Carol’

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” continues at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival stage in Montgomery through Christmas Eve. When miserly Ebenezer Scrooge receives an unwanted visit from the ghost of his former business partner on Christmas Eve, an overnight voyage of epic proportions begins. For more details about the show and ticket information, visit the website.

Holiday movies at the Alabama Theatre

A variety of Christmas classics are playing at the Alabama Theatre through the holidays.

Films include:

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Dec. 15, 7 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Dec. 16, 2 p.m.: Charlie Brown Christmas.

Dec. 16, 7 p.m.: Elf.

Dec. 21, 7 p.m.: Die Hard.

Low-ticket alert: Many shows are sold out. Check the schedule and reserve tickets at alabamatheatre.com.

Enjoy Christmas classics at the Alabama Theatre through the holiday season. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama News Center) Enjoy Christmas classics at the Alabama Theatre through the holiday season. (Blue Moon Studios)

Holiday Classics

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will share a sleighful of yuletide joy Dec. 16-17 at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. The festive concert is packed with Christmas favorites and seasonal classics for every musical taste. The concert is led by guest conductor Robert J. Seebacher, former music director of the Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra, and features Mobile’s Singing Children, the Gulf Coast’s premier youth chorus, and bass Kevin Thompson, whose rich and colorful voice has been heard in opera houses around the world. Alabama Power is a supporter of the event.

Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights has turned Oxford’s Choccolocco Park into a winter wonderland celebrating the holidays, through Christmas Eve. Enjoy twinkling lights, towering Christmas trees, food trucks, skating and photos with Santa. For a smoother experience, purchase tickets here. For details, visit the website. The park is at 954 Leon Smith Parkway.

Magic Christmas in Lights

Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore is celebrating its 28th year of Magic Christmas in Lights through Thursday, Jan. 4. In this Gulf Coast holiday tradition, guests stroll through a dazzling light display across the 65-acre garden estate. The Bellingrath Home is also decorated in holiday finery and enhanced with poinsettias. Click here for the details and holiday schedule.

Stroll through a dazzling display featuring 1,100 set pieces, 3 million LED lights and 16 scenes across the 65-acre estate at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. (Justin Hartley) Stroll through a dazzling display featuring 1,100 set pieces, 3 million LED lights and 16 scenes across the 65-acre estate at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. (Justin Hartley)

Stroll through a dazzling display featuring 1,100 set pieces, 3 million LED lights and 16 scenes across the 65-acre estate at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. (Cassidy Smith) Stroll through a dazzling display featuring 1,100 set pieces, 3 million LED lights and 16 scenes across the 65-acre estate at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. (Cassidy Smith)

Christmas Lights Festival

See the Montgomery Zoo display thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations at the Christmas Lights Festival through Christmas Day. Visit Santa and the Christmas Tree Village at the Mann Museum, and enjoy live entertainment, hot chocolate and fresh baked cookies at the Overlook Café. Learn more about the festivities here.