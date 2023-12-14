Parking attendant’s wave helps make every day better for Alabama Power employees

Almost everyone at Alabama Power’s corporate office knows her wave, but few know her name.

Ylonda Ford is a parking attendant at the company’s headquarters in Birmingham, and she makes it a point each morning to wave at every worker who drives through the gate.

Originally from Freehold, New Jersey, Ford moved to Alabama with her family in 1988 when she was 9 years old.

“My mom’s husband was a truck driver and had family in Alabama,” she said. “It was difficult at first because I didn’t know anyone. I went back and forth for years to visit my dad and his family before later settling down in Birmingham.”

Ford said her kind and gentle disposition is driven by her faith, and her family. Before she was hired by Alabama Power contractor Walden Security in 2019, Ylonda worked at a Subway restaurant on UAB’s campus for 25 years.

“Walden Security is the company we are because of security officers like Ylonda,” said Drew Burroughs, the company’s general manager.

Walden Security Senior Operations Manager Herman Lewis added that Ford is an example of the “Walden standard.”

This coming April will mark Ford’s second anniversary working as a parking attendant for Alabama Power. Since her first day, she has been intentional about waving at each Alabama Power employee who drives in.

“I wave every morning because I am very blessed,” she said. “Ten years ago, I was barely making enough money to pay my rent.”

Ford said her position not only pays a living wage but allows her to live her life to the full, and make occasional visits to see her three children and six grandchildren.

“My grandchildren help immensely with different things and are a great blessing to me,” she said.

Ford’s family is spread across several states, from California to Florida, which makes it difficult to see them frequently. To celebrate her 50th birthday, she recently went on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas. To her surprise, 27 family members came from all over the country to celebrate with her. Multiple family members surprised Ford with thoughtful birthday gifts and fun excursions.

Ford said she came home with a new perspective and an even greater appreciation for her family and her place of employment.

To Ford, it is much more than a job. She said she truly enjoys working at Alabama Power.

“I enjoy greeting each employee with a smile and wave every morning because I am the first person that the employees come in contact with,” she said. “I hope to promote a kind and happy day for them.”

It’s working.

“It’s a good feeling when you come to work in the morning and receive that wave,” said Naji Ridley, staff accounting assistant. “I’ve never met her, but to get the wave and smile, it just starts your morning off right.”

Workforce Development Coordinator Jason Watters said getting the workday started can sometimes be a challenge, but Ylonda’s greeting can be a gamechanger.

“On bad days, it gives me perspective. On good days, it’s a reiteration of why I’m here,” he said. “Working here is more than just a job. When you see Ms. Ylonda — or others that we’ve had — let that be a reminder of how great of a place it is where we work.”

Ford said the responses from employees do the same for her.

“To me, receiving 50-plus smiles, ‘good mornings’ or a wave every morning is like receiving well wishes from a close family member or a friend,” she said. “I carry that kindness with me throughout my day because it warms my heart.”