The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead: Milroe makes an announcement and Saban makes a hire
Jalen Milroe announced earlier this week on The Next Round that he is definitely returning to quarterback the Crimson Tide next year. Meanwhile, Alabama has a former Michigan coach on staff as it begins practice for its College Football Playoff game against the Wolverines. And Jacksonville State University is going bowling in the Big Easy. The Next Round guys break it all down in the Alabama News Center College Football Look Ahead.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts.