Bill Murray: Showers return to Alabama this afternoon, tonight

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We have a longwave trough over the Midwest and a shortwave trough moving across the Gulf of Mexico. One of those will be a factor in our weather, and the other will spin up a big East Coast storm. The aspiring upper low to our northwest will deliver rain to Alabama by early afternoon today, with scattered showers remaining a factor until Sunday afternoon. It doesn’t look like the rain will be really widespread or heavy, with average rainfall amounts around one-tenth of an inch. Sunday will feature clearing skies by afternoon with a gusty northwest wind arriving late in the day. We will start the day in the middle and upper 40s and rise about 10 degrees during the day.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be sunny and cool, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. We won’t get out of the 40s Tuesday after morning readings in the lower and middle 20s, which is getting into hard-freeze territory. It looks like clouds will be on the increase Tuesday, setting the stage for a dreary, chilly day. Wednesday will feature a little more sun, but not much. Highs should warm back into the 50s, though. Clouds will be variable Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s after morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

VOODOO TERRITORY: Looks like we remain dry for much of Christmas Eve, but rain will slowly return that night, and it looks like a good soaker for Christmas Day. That rain could hold on into the day after Christmas, but we should dry out for the remainder of 2023. A fast-moving cold front could bring us a few light showers on New Year’s Eve, mainly during the day.

ON THIS DATE IN 2000: Some terrifying video was shot by cameraman Cyril Samonte and ABC 33/40’s John Oldshue as an F4 tornado passed between the JVC plant and the Hampton Inn at the Cottondale exit off I-59 near Tuscaloosa. Oldshue ran for cover in the Hampton Inn, not expecting the rear entrance to be locked. Fortunately, the well-prepared hotel staff let him in, and the video shot in the hallway of the hotel as the tornado passed over was extremely compelling.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.