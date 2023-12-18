Alabama Power warns customers about scams this holiday season

The holidays are hectic. Don't let this busy season distract you from avoiding scams. (Getty Images)

The holidays are peak time for scam activity. Alabama Power is reminding customers to be aware of utility scams this season, and to take measures to protect themselves.

Most recently, Alabama Power business and residential customers have been the target of a phone scam.

In the latest variation of an old scam, scammers are calling and falsely claiming they are with the power company. They use customers’ own account information to try to trick them. The scammer demands an immediate payment via money card and warns service will be disconnected if payment is not received.

Alabama Power will never call asking for immediate payment, and never demand an alternate form of payment, such as a money card.

Alabama Power encourages customers who are unsure whether a call is a scam to hang up immediately and contact Customer Service. Business customers can call 1-888-430-5787 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and residential customers can call 1-800-245-2244 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An automated voice system is also available 24/7 to check account balances and payment status. Customers are warned to not call any other 800 number that isn’t listed as one of the company’s official numbers. Find those numbers here.

Customers wanting to pay their bill online or get other information about Alabama Power or their accounts should only visit the company’s official website, alabamapower.com.

Alabama Power’s digital tools enable customers to securely manage their accounts online, check account balances and verify payment status 24/7. Customers can set up an online account or download the free Alabama Power app at alabamapower.com/digitaltools.

Alabama Power customers can combat scammers and protect themselves and their pocketbooks from fraud by remembering the following:

Alabama Power will never call and demand an immediate payment.

The company will never ask for an alternate form of payment, such as a money card.

The company will never call and request bank or credit card information.

A company representative will never come to the door and demand immediate payment. If someone knocks and says they’re from Alabama Power and demands money, they are running a scam.

If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call the company and do not let him or her inside your home.

For more information about utility-related scams and how to avoid them, visit alabamapower.com/scam.