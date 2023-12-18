James Spann: Alabama gets colder tonight, stays dry through Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BLUE SKY: There’s not a cloud in the sky across Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are in the 50s over the northern half of the state, with 60s to the south. Colder air drops into the state tonight, and most places will be between 24 and 34 degrees by daybreak Tuesday.

The weather will stay dry through Friday with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. A freeze is likely over the northern two-thirds of the state Wednesday and Thursday mornings; by Friday afternoon highs will rise into the 60s statewide.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: At this point Saturday looks dry with highs similar to those on Friday, but clouds will likely increase during the day ahead of a weather system to the west. We will bring in a chance of rain beginning Saturday night and into Sunday and Christmas Day. It is too early to be specific about timing, rain amounts, chance of thunder, etc., with considerable model differences. Highs will likely be in the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday and Monday, a little above average for late December in Alabama. For now, the chance of severe thunderstorms looks very low with no surface-based instability.

There’s still no sign of Arctic air for the rest of December as temperatures are expected to remain near average through next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: Typhoon Cobra, also known as the Typhoon of 1944 or Halsey’s Typhoon (named after Admiral William “Bull” Halsey), was the United States Navy designation for a tropical cyclone that struck the Task Force 38 during World War II in the Pacific Ocean. The typhoon was first observed Dec. 17 as it surprised a fleet of ships in the open waters of the western Pacific. Sustained winds associated with the storm were up to 100 mph with gusts to 140 mph. On Dec. 18, the small but violent typhoon hit the Task Force while many of the ships were attempting to refuel. Due to the extreme seas and winds, three destroyers capsized and went down with practically all hands, while a cruiser, five aircraft carriers and three destroyers sustained serious damage. Approximately 790 men were lost or killed, with another 80 injured.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: A strong winter storm, which developed off the coast of New Jersey and moved out to sea, lashed the northeastern U.S. with high winds, heavy rain and heavy snow. The storm left snowfall amounts of up to 30 inches in Vermont, 24 inches in Massachusetts and 20 inches in New Hampshire. The highest rainfall amounts approached 4 inches in southern New England, where winds gusted to 70 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.