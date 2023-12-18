People of Alabama: Charity Rogers of Huntsville

Charity Rogers wants to be a criminal defense attorney because she believes in second chances. (Dawson Estes / People of Alabama)

Tell us about one person you’re thankful for.

“I’m thankful for my mom. She’s been there for me my whole life and always made sure I had everything I need. I know if anything happens, I can always turn to her.” – Charity Rogers of Huntsville

Rogers is studying political science and pre-law at the University of Alabama.

“I want to become a criminal defense attorney to defend people, give them a second chance even if they are guilty but they want to turn their lives around – help them to where they can get that opportunity.”

There’s another thing she’s wants to do.

“I’ve always wanted to open up a restaurant. It’s something big, but obviously I haven’t got the chance to do that because I’m still young. That’s definitely one of my big dreams is to be able to feed back into my community through that.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama News Center partnership.