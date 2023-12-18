Power of Youth Leadership Forum empowers southeast Alabama students to excel

Youth leaders from across the Wiregrass converged for the annual Power of Youth Leadership Forum at the Ozark Civic Center. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.”

The quote could serve as the motto for the Power of Youth Leadership Forum, an annual event spearheaded by adult leaders in southeast Alabama. Now in its fifth year, the forum helps prepare the next generation of leaders for success.

More than 140 high school juniors from six different youth leadership programs attended this year’s forum at the Ozark Civic Center, representing Coffee, Covington, Dale, Henry, Houston and Geneva counties. In all, 25 Wiregrass-area high schools were represented.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship kicked off the forum, encouraging participants to embrace the knowledge they would learn throughout the day.

“Leadership is so important in all our communities,” Blankenship told the teens. “All of us that are in the leadership roles are getting older; we need young people to step up.”

Students attending the forum were divided into groups and directed to the first of three breakout sessions to learn more about teambuilding, speed networking, and social and electronic etiquette. The students rotated to each of the sessions throughout the day and received advice from southeast Alabama leaders, including Adrienne Wilkins, economic development manager of the city of Headland and executive director of the Headland Chamber of Commerce. Wilkins led the breakout session about social and electronic etiquette.

“I don’t want to be just another adult hammering the same information into these students,” Wilkins said. “My goal is to make sure I provide them with new knowledge and perspective that will ensure their future professional success, the tools to communicate effectively and the ability to adapt to the culture of the companies they represent. Knowing best practices for communicating electronically with managers and colleagues and using social media platforms, such as Facebook and LinkedIn, to advance their careers can make all the difference.”

Students also heard from Ronnie Davis, executive director of the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development Council (RC&D), which supports a variety of community projects in the region. He reflected on his early career, how it prepared him for his current role and the importance of leadership. “Lack of leadership in communities is one of the main reasons they don’t grow,” Davis said. “You’ve got to learn the basic principles of good leadership,” he advised students.

A circle of students at the Power of Youth Leadership Forum. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Henry County Probate Judge David Money addresses students at the Power of Youth Leadership Forum. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Power of Youth Leadership Forum attendees. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Adrienne Wilkins with the city of Headland and the Headland Chamber of Commerce talks to students at the forum. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center)

Wiregrass RC&D was one of 10 sponsors of this year’s forum. Other sponsors included Alabama Power, Chick-fil-A, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Headland Chamber of Commerce, Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce, Pea River Electric Cooperative, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation and the city of Ozark.

Alabama Power Community Relations Manager David Norwood has been involved in planning the annual event since its inception. He believes the forum is a gateway to ensuring the vitality of southeast Alabama.

“The future of the Wiregrass depends on the development of our youth,” Norwood said. “Through this forum, we are helping students build relationships with business leaders and each other that can be used to shape their careers and ignite their passion to lead. Future generations are depending on us to help them gain the skills they need to be successful leaders and ensure the prosperity of our community.”

Henry County Probate Judge David Money closed out this year’s forum as the keynote speaker. He told students to never give up or allow the negative circumstances of life to define who they are, how they treat others or affect their ability to lead. Money emphasized the importance of being a person of good character as a foundation for success.

“We must love, serve, forgive and offer the best of who we are,” Money said. “May that be the calling for each student here.”