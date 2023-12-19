A very special Christmas, Part I: ‘All of a sudden, I got a sister’

Anthony Cook has an extraordinary story to tell this Christmas, about discovery and love of family. (Joe Allen / Alabama News Center)

Christmas is all about family. But for the Cooks, this Christmas is extra special.

In this first of a two-part video, learn how a Facebook message from a stranger launched Alabama Power employee Anthony Cook and his family on a journey of enlightenment. That journey carried them back in time to another century and a place halfway across the world, and then … back home to America, where they received a stunning and precious gift of love.

For Part II, click here. Read Cook’s story here.

A precious gift for Christmas, Part I from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.