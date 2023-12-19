The fruitcake is sold out, but there’s a lot more to taste at Alabama’s Punta Clara Kitchen

Paul and Susan Pacey stand with their daughter Kim Pacey Clay behind a morning’s worth of fruitcakes ready to go into the oven at Punta Clara Kitchen. “All of this will take two days to cook,” Clay said. “We try to get (the fruitcakes for the holidays) done before the end of November.” By mid-December, they were sold out. (Nancy King Dennis / Alabama Retailer)

In the late summer or early fall, you might find Paul Pacey at one end of a table mixing; his daughter Kim Pacey Clay at the other end using the back of a serving spoon to pack ingredients tightly into various sizes and shapes of pans; and his wife, Susan Pacey, on the opposite side of the table adorning unbaked cakes with pecans and glacé fruit like cherries and pineapples.

If you walk into Miss Colleen’s house at 17111 Scenic Highway 98 and see that scene, you know it is fruitcake making time at Punta Clara Kitchen on Alabama’s Eastern Shore.

The Pacey family uses a recipe that is more than 100 years old, passed down from generation to generation.

This year, when the final pan went into the oven for its two-hour bake, they had 750 pounds of fruitcake for their customers to buy this holiday season.

That is about 250 pounds more than last year, but they still sold out before mid-December.

Dorothy Brodbeck Pacey (1920-2008), Paul’s mother, started Punta Clara Kitchen in 1952 as a backyard hobby, about a mile-and-a-half down the road from her grandfather’s house in Point Clear’s historic district. In 1974, Dorothy inherited the house from her Aunt Colleen, a portion of which has been home to the Punta Clara Kitchen ever since.

The business began when a friend of Dorothy’s suggested she sell her fig preserves rather than give them away. Today, the Paceys still put up and sell fig preserves. “We actually go and pick our figs from people nearby who have fig trees,” said Clay, president and manager of the family business. As much as possible, the family uses local produce. The pecans in the fruitcakes, for example, come from the Underwood Pecan Farm in Summerdale.

The Paceys don’t grow any crops, even though you can find glass jars glistening on shelves in front of massive windows filled with 25 different fruits and vegetables. Besides figs, there’s pickled okra; watermelon rind, bread-and-butter and other pickles; pepper, scuppernong, muscadine and other jellies; peach preserves, raspberry jam, orange marmalade and candied jalapeños (Clay’s recipe).

While the fruitcake recipe is Bessie Brodbeck’s (Dorothy’s mother’s), Clay says 90% of the recipes Punta Clara Kitchen uses today are Dorothy’s, including the pralines Dorothy and her husband developed when they were just starting the business in the early 1950s. The business is also known for its fudge, divinity and polliwogs (a milk chocolate base topped with a vanilla caramel and pecans). The “old-fashioned confections that bring people back to their childhood memories” tend to be the biggest sellers, Clay said.

Besides fruitcakes at Christmas, the Paceys also sell panoramic sugar eggs and chocolate bunnies at Easter. Brandee Pacey, one of Dorothy’s granddaughters, had the idea to decorate the bunnies with masks when COVID hit, which boosted sales to 800 bunnies in 2020. Brandee is Punta Clara Kitchen’s resident cake baker and decorator.

She’s also around the table when the fruitcakes are being made, as is Amy Boddie, who weighs the cakes out in one-, two-, three- and five-pound increments. Boddie is also responsible for social media for the business.

The house in Point Clear's historic district that contains Punta Clara Kitchen has been in Paul Pacey's family for generations. The business moved from its original location up the road in 1974, when Pacey's mother and Punta Clara's founder inherited it. (Nancy King Dennis / Alabama Retailer)

The fruitcakes go early, even if people don’t eat them right away. Clay recommends getting them as early as possible. “They’re better the longer they sit,” she said. “They’ll easily be good for three to six months” without refrigeration or freezing and will last longer when cooled.

The recipe includes brandy. “We cook ’em, they cool off, and then we put ’em down in tubs and airtight containers with apple slices to kind of soften ’em up,” Clay said. “Then, we take ’em out of that and we season ’em with more brandy, and then we shrink (wrap) ’em and pack them. They are well pickled by the time they go out on the shelf.”

Punta Clara Kitchen at 17111 Scenic Highway 98 in Point Clear is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays year-round. On Christmas Eve, it is open 9 a.m. to noon. It is closed Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

