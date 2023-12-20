A very special Christmas, Part II: ‘It was life-changing’

Christmas is all about family. But for the Cooks, this Christmas is extra special.

In this video, the second of two parts, learn how the family of Alabama Power employee Anthony Cook instantly grew because of the perseverance of an “orphan” immigrant from another land and her children, who were determined to help their mom discover her roots. The result: The Cook family is not only suddenly bigger, but their hearts, too, have grown as they lovingly embrace new relations and a new culture.

“They are literally a part of me, and I’m a part of them,” Cook said.

It’s a priceless gift this Christmas that the Cooks never expected. And with blessings beyond words.

