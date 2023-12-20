Holidays a fine time to sip some comfy cocoa from these Alabama hot spots

Take a pleasant pause from holiday craziness with hot cocoa - made the traditional way or not - from one of these cool Alabama joints. (contributed)

With Christmas fast approaching, Alabama is getting some seasonally appropriate cold weather. Which also means, the timing is just right to seek out some sweet and soothing hot chocolate.

We’ve curated a list of some of our favorite hot cocoa purveyors across the state to warm you up as we count down to the holidays.

Not that fond of traditional hot chocolate? These spots also offer some clever variations on the theme, as well as other sipping delights. So, whether you’re looking for something extra sweet, or with a kick, or the opposite of hot, you’re sure to find your cup of chocolate (or coffee, or tea) from this list.

1. Fairhope Chocolate’s European Hot Chocolate

2. Queen’s Park’s Boozy Hot Chocolate

3. The Bean Coffee Shop’s Frozen Hot Chocolate

4. Hilltop Public House’s Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

5. Big Spoon Creamery’s Hot Sipping Chocolate

6. Knuckle Bones Elixir Co.’s Santa’s Hot Chocolate

7. Oscar Moon’s Milkshake Bar’s Original, Peppermint, S’mores, or Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

8. Heritage House Coffee & Tea’s Frozen Hot Chocolate

