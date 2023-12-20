James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Saturday; wet weather for Christmas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PLEASANT AFTERNOON: With sunshine through high, thin cirrus clouds we have temperatures mostly in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon; Mobile has managed to reach 60 degrees. Tonight will be mostly fair with another freeze for the northern half of the state.

Dry weather continues Thursday through Saturday with a slow warming trend. Temperatures reach the 60s statewide this weekend, with potential for low 70s near the Gulf Coast. Clouds will increase Sunday, and we will mention the chance of a few showers during the day — initially over the southwest counties, then spreading northward late in the day and Sunday night.

WET CHRISTMAS: Rain is likely across all of Alabama on Monday, and with limited instability available there could be a rumble of thunder in spots (but severe storms are not expected). Most communities will see a high in the low 60s Christmas Day, about 8 degrees above average for Dec. 25. Rain amounts Sunday night and Monday are expected to be 1-2 inches for much of the state, with potential for a little more than 2 inches for south Alabama.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: A slot of drier air works into the Deep South Tuesday; the sky will be partly sunny with a high between 60 and 65 degrees. For now, the rest of the week looks dry with a cooling trend; highs drop into the 50s Wednesday through Friday. FOOTBALL WEATHER: For Saturday’s Birmingham Bowl (Troy vs. Duke, 11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium), the sky will be partly sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle — a very comfortable day.

ON THIS DATE IN 1836: A sudden freeze occurred in central Illinois. A cold front with 70 mph winds swept through around noon, dropping the temperature from 40 degrees to near zero in a matter of minutes. Many settlers froze to death. Folklore told of chickens frozen in their tracks and men frozen to saddles. Ice in streams reportedly froze to 6 inches in a few hours.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: A once-in-a-lifetime wind and dust storm struck the south end of the San Joaquin Valley in California. Winds reached 88 mph at Arvin before the anemometer broke, and gusts were estimated at 192 mph at Arvin by a U.S. Geological Survey. Meadows Field in Bakersfield recorded sustained 46 mph winds with a gust of 63 mph. The strong winds generated a wall of dust resembling a tidal wave that was 5,000 feet high over Arvin. Blowing sand stripped painted surfaces to bare metal and trapped people in vehicles for several hours.

ON THIS DATE IN 2009: Snowfall totals from 1 to 2 feet were commonplace in what will go down as one of the biggest snowstorms in history on the East Coast and the first of four snowstorms for the Mid-Atlantic during the winter of 2009-10. The 15 inches of snow measured at Reagan International Airport on Dec. 19 was the third-highest daily snowfall on any calendar day at Washington, D.C., since snowfall records began in 1884. The total storm snowfall of 16.4 inches on Dec. 18-19 marks the sixth-highest two-day snowfall record for the city.

