Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate the holidays with sparkling entertainment

Troy University will face Duke University at the 17th annual 76® Birmingham Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will broadcast on ABC 33/40. There will also be a Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally Friday, Dec. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Uptown Birmingham with live music, interactive games and fireworks. Admission to the pep rally is free. Follow this link for the complete Bowl Week schedule. Purchase tickets here. Follow the 76® Birmingham Bowl on Facebook, X and Instagram.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Trash Pandas Foundation are brightening up the Rocket City for Christmas. Nearly 1 million lights will be on display during the third annual Rocket City drive-thru Christmas Light Show through Sunday, Dec. 31. The show inside Toyota Field is open on select dates through Christmas Eve. For details and ticket information, click here.

Magic Christmas in Lights

Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore is celebrating the 28th year of Magic Christmas in Lights through Wednesday, Jan. 3. In this Gulf Coast holiday tradition, guests stroll through a dazzling light display across the 65-acre garden estate. The Bellingrath Home will be decorated in holiday finery and enhanced with poinsettias. Click here for the details and holiday schedule.

Ice skating at The Wharf

Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice through Monday, Jan. 15, at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skaters are required to complete a waiver before participating. Follow this link for the complete holiday schedule and ticket information. General admission is $15. The rink is under the large white tent near the Main Street entrance.

Christmas at the Falls

Celebrate the holiday season with Noccalula Falls and the city of Gadsden at Christmas at the Falls. There will be millions of lights on paths winding throughout the park as well as holiday displays and decorations. Enjoy the sparkling lights with spectacular views from the paved walking trails. Santa will be onsite through Saturday, Dec. 23. The annual event continues through Sunday, Dec. 31. Get all the details here.

Christmas in Candyland

One of the sweetest events in Andalusia continues through Saturday, Dec. 30. Christmas in Candyland attractions include play cottages, snow shows, horse carriage rides, train rides, snow tubing, ice skating and Santa. Events take place Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa’s sendoff is Thursday, Dec. 21, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. For the complete schedule and locations, follow this link. Admission is free. To learn more, visit the website.