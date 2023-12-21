James Spann: Alabama gets warmer by the weekend; rain for Christmas

ANOTHER COLD START: Temperatures are below freezing again this morning over the northern two-thirds of Alabama, but warmer days are ahead for the Deep South. Look for a high in the 50s today over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 60s to the south. We expect highs in the 60s statewide Friday through Sunday. Communities near the Gulf Coast will likely reach 70 degrees over the weekend.

The weather will stay dry through Saturday with partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Clouds will increase Sunday, and rain is possible during the day across the southwest counties. Rain is likely statewide late Sunday, Sunday night and on Christmas. Amounts will be around 1 inch over the northern two-thirds of the state, with potential for 2 inches around Mobile. Some thunder is possible across south Alabama, but severe storms are not expected. The high Monday will be in the low 60s for most places.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: A slot of dry air will work into the state Tuesday; any lingering showers over east Alabama should end early in the day and the sky becomes partly sunny with a high in the low 60s. The weather will be dry over the latter half of the week with a cooling trend; highs will be in the 50s Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the 30s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For Saturday’s Birmingham Bowl (Troy vs. Duke, 11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium), the sky will be partly sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle — a very comfortable day.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: An F4 tornado traveled 33 miles across Iron and Washington counties in Missouri from 12:45 to 1:20 a.m., killing three and injuring 52 others. Most of the intense damage occurred in the town of Potosi, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis.

