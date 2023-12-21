James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama; wet Christmas

HIGH CLOUDS: We have a veil of high cirrus clouds over Alabama this afternoon, but the low levels remain dry. Temperatures are in the 50s over the northern two-thirds of the state, with low to mid 60s to the south. Dry weather continues tonight; most places will stay above freezing with the high clouds in place.

The weather will stay dry Friday and Saturday with partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Clouds will increase Sunday, and rain is possible during the day across the southwest counties. Rain is likely statewide late Sunday, Sunday night and on Christmas. Amounts will be around 1 inch over the northern two-thirds of the state, with potential for 2 inches around Mobile. Some thunder is possible across south Alabama, but severe storms are not expected. The high Monday will be in the low 60s for most places. REST OF NEXT WEEK: A slot of dry air will work into the state Tuesday. Any lingering showers over east Alabama should end early in the day and the sky becomes partly sunny with a high in the low 60s. The weather will be dry over the latter half of the week with a cooling trend; highs will be in the 50s Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the 30s.

WINTER ARRIVES: The winter solstice is tonight at 9:27 p.m., when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere, making it the first official day of winter for the northern hemisphere. This is the day with the least amount of daylight for us, and also the day with the lowest sun angle. The amount of daylight will begin to increase Friday, reaching 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness at the March equinox.

By the June solstice, the situation is reversed, with the sun sitting above the Tropic of Cancer, 23.5 degrees north of the equator. It creates summer in the northern hemisphere and winter in the southern hemisphere.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For Saturday’s Birmingham Bowl (Troy vs. Duke, 11 a.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium), the sky will be partly sunny with temperatures rising from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle — a very comfortable day.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: An F4 tornado traveled 33 miles across Iron and Washington counties in Missouri from 12:45 to 1:20 a.m., killing three and injuring 52 others. Most of the intense damage occurred in the town of Potosi, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.