Published On: 12.22.23 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2023: Innovation

InnovationFeature

From broadband to rural medicine, these were the Innovation stories you responded to most on Alabama News Center in 2023. (file)

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top Innovation stories on Alabama News Center in 2023.

 

Alabama Power’s ‘Connectivity Crew’ is first in nation

Boeing’s Alabama operation writes new chapters in innovation

Boeing’s operation in Alabama plays a crucial role in the company’s innovations in aerospace, defense and aviation. (contributed)

 

Alabama chemist Darryl Love found the formula for a distinguished career in medical innovation

Darryl Love stands next to a painting by Kenneth Scott Jr. called “Black Resilience – Innovation in the Midst of Resistance.” Love, who will retire in June as senior research and development scientist with Evonik Birmingham Laboratories, is depicted in the painting in the company of other distinguished Black scientists. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center)

 

UAB among first in nation to offer new spinal cord stimulator therapy for chronic pain

 

FISR has saved more than 1 million Alabama Power customers from outages

In October 2020, Hurricane Zeta brought an extreme test of FISR, which now has saved more than 1 million Alabama Power customers from prolonged outages. (Alabama Power)

 

Editor’s choice: Creative partnership could be model for addressing rural health care needs in Alabama

More on this topic