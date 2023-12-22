Best of Alabama News Center 2023: Innovation

From broadband to rural medicine, these were the Innovation stories you responded to most on Alabama News Center in 2023. (file)

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top Innovation stories on Alabama News Center in 2023.

Alabama Power’s ‘Connectivity Crew’ is first in nation

Boeing’s Alabama operation writes new chapters in innovation

Alabama chemist Darryl Love found the formula for a distinguished career in medical innovation

UAB among first in nation to offer new spinal cord stimulator therapy for chronic pain

FISR has saved more than 1 million Alabama Power customers from outages

Editor’s choice: Creative partnership could be model for addressing rural health care needs in Alabama