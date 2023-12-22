Mobile, Alabama, aerospace cluster set for future growth as expansion plans take shape

Airbus' operations in Mobile continue to grow. The company is increasing its investment in the A220 final assembly line at its Alabama manufacturing facility by an additional $18.8 million, according to the Mobile Chamber. (Airbus)

New investments by key players in the Mobile aerospace cluster are setting the stage for future growth at what has become a major production hub for the global aviation industry.

Airbus Americas is increasing its investment in the A220 final assembly line at its Alabama manufacturing facility by an additional $18.8 million, according to the Mobile Chamber. The company’s investment in jigs, tools and manufacturing machinery will provide a significant boost to its operations in Mobile.

Airbus announced plans for A220 aircraft manufacturing in Mobile in October 2017, and it officially opened the A220 Final Assembly Line in May 2020. This past September, Airbus celebrated the 50th A220 built in Mobile.

Airbus plans to break ground on the A220 expansion in January, according to the Chamber.

“Since Airbus announced its plans to make Alabama its U.S. industrial home, it has been in constant growth mode in Mobile,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Airbus is constructing a second A320 production line at its facility in the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley complex, a major project that is creating 1,000 jobs and doubling the company’s industrial footprint in Alabama.

MAAS Aviation growth

In addition, MAAS Aviation this month announced plans to expand its operations in Mobile.

“Increasing our capacity is essential to meeting the growing demands of our customers and achieving our strategic ambitions,” said Geoff Myrick, MAAS Aviation chief operating officer.

“Mobile has proven to be an ideal location to grow our business and we are looking forward to expanding our footprint at Brookley Field,” he said.

The company, known for its expertise in aircraft painting, operates three painting hangars at Brookley Field Mobile and is poised to receive an award to operate two additional paint shops starting in February 2024, according to the Mobile Chamber.

“MAAS Aviation’s expansion is not just a testament to their success but also a reflection of the thriving business environment in Mobile,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “This growth further cements Mobile’s position as a hub for innovation and economic development.”

The proposed investment of $1.6 million will focus on capital improvements in jigs and tooling, integral to the expansion, the Chamber said.

“Mobile County Commission is pleased to support MAAS Aviation Brookley Inc.’s almost $2 million investment that will create up to 150 new full-time jobs within five years,” Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt said. “This strategic expansion will fuel economic growth at Brookley Field Mobile and be of benefit to Mobile County and the region.”

As a result of this expected growth, MAAS plans to increase its recurring spend in the local market on goods and services from between $5 million and $7 million in 2023 to more than $15 million by 2028, according to the Chamber.

Expanding training

At the same time, AIDT — a part of the Alabama Department of Commerce — is working to expand its Alabama Aviation Center at Brookley. The 36,500-square-foot training facility opened in 2014 to support Airbus’ workforce needs as it prepared to launch production in Mobile.

AIDT is working with Airbus to finalize the design of the expansion before putting out a bid for a general contractor. Once the contract has been signed, construction is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

To facilitate Airbus’ hiring plans, Alabama workforce development and education organizations are collaborating on recruitment and training initiatives to build out the jobs pipeline, said Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Airbus has been an extraordinary partner as we work together daily to help change people’s lives,” Castile said when Airbus announced plans to add the A320 assembly line in May 2022.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.