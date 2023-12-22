These chicken fingers with dipping sauce are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Crowe's Chicken puts emphasis on the chicken fingers and the dipping sauce for a meal that's 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama worthy. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

Let’s face it: When you talk about tasty chicken fingers, you’re usually focused on the sauce you dip them in. Heck, we’ve even published a ranking of sauces at Alabama News Center.

But there are places that put an emphasis on the chicken, in addition to the sauce.

That’s the case with Crowe’s Chicken in Brundidge.

Here, the chicken gets the full-flavor treatment. It’s marinated first, then battered, which, of course, comes before the frying. Then, to build on those layers of flavor, there’s the dipping sauce, which customers buy up by the gallon.

It all makes for one fine, chicken finger experience. It also has earned Crowe’s a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.