Published On: 12.23.23 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2023: Nonprofits and community service

From greenspace, to Main Street, to job training and weatherization - and a civil rights landmark. These are the nonprofit and community service stories you responded to the most this year. (file)

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top stories about nonprofits and community service on Alabama News Center in 2023.

Main Street America is coming to Alabama

The Alabama delegation tosses T-shirts in celebration of Birmingham being chosen for the 2024 Main Street Now national conference during this year’s event in Boston. (contributed)

Alabama agencies receive grants to weatherize homes for elderly, low-income residents

Weatherization grants will help elderly, handicapped and low-income residents with children make their homes more energy efficient. (Getty Images)

Alabama’s Five Mile Creek Greenway now the longest multiuse trail in Jefferson County

Bicyclists check out the new extension of the Five Mile Creek Greenway in Jefferson County. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)

Birmingham’s A.G. Gaston Motel: a renewed and re-embraced place in Alabama’s civil rights story

Alabama Power retiree helps ‘Jump Start’ trade careers

Editor’s choice: Alabama Power presents former Crimson Tide lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. Community Service Award

