Recipe: Three-Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes

The holidays are all about indulgence, and what better way to add a touch of luxury to your festive table than with Three-Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

The holidays are here, which means it’s time to put together those fabulous menus. Along with the traditional turkey, ham and cornbread dressing, I decided to add these delicious Three-Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes to our dinner menu. This recipe uses not one, not two, but three different cheeses. That’s right, this creamy, cheesy, irresistibly delicious, classic dish gets a flavorful upgrade with the perfect trio of white sharp cheese, cheddar cheese and gouda.

What’s the difference between au gratin potatoes and scalloped potatoes?

Scalloped potatoes and au gratin potatoes are both classic potato dishes, but they have distinct differences in terms of preparation, ingredients and texture. Scalloped potatoes are usually prepared with a simple bechamel sauce, made with flour, butter and milk or cream, which is poured over the sliced potatoes. The dish is baked until the potatoes are tender and the top is golden brown. Similar to the scalloped potatoes, au gratin potatoes are thinly sliced and layered in a baking dish. Instead of a bechamel sauce, au gratin potatoes feature a rich, cheesy sauce made with cream or milk and grated cheese. The dish is usually topped with more cheese and baked until the top forms a golden, cheesy crust. Whether you’re hosting a festive dinner or a cozy family gathering, Three-Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes are sure to become a holiday tradition. Happy holidays and happy feasting.

Three-Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes

Serves: 8 Click here for a printable version.

Ingredients

6-7 medium russet potatoes, thinly sliced into rounds

½ yellow onion cut into slices

For the sauce:

4 tablespoons salted butter

1½ cups milk (skim or whole milk will work)

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup white sharp cheese, shredded

½ cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup gouda, shredded

For topping:

1/3 cup white sharp cheese, shredded

1/3 cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded

1/3 cup gouda, shredded

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8-by-12-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or grease with oil. Place sliced potatoes in 3-4 tight rows, making sure to leave enough space so the potato slices are slightly slanted. Add in onion slices between the rows and on top of potatoes. Set aside. To make the sauce, place 4 tablespoons of butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once butter is melted, whisk in the milk and flour, a little bit at a time, vigorously whisking away any lumps. Bring mixture to a simmer; it should be a similar consistency to creamy gravy. Turn heat to low and stir in the seasonings and shredded cheeses. Taste and add more salt and pepper, if necessary. Pour the sauce evenly over the potatoes and onions and cover them with foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil, sprinkle the top of potatoes with the remaining cheeses, return to the oven and bake for 30 more minutes or until potatoes are done and the top is nice and golden. Remove from the oven and garnish with fresh parsley or green onions. Enjoy.

Recipe notes Nutrition info (1 serving): calories, 291; carbohydrates, 27 grams; protein, 12 grams; fat, 15 grams; saturated fat, 9 grams; fiber, 2 grams; sugars, 4 grams; sodium, 264 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.