Scott Martin: Nice Saturday for Alabama; showers become possible on Christmas Eve

THE WEEKEND: It will be a nice Saturday with mild temperatures. We’ll start off with some clouds during the morning, but skies will be mostly sunny after that. Highs will top out in the mid 60s to the lower 70s. For those heading to the Birmingham Bowl, temperatures will be in the lower 60s at kickoff and in the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Christmas Eve will be a transition day. We’ll have increasing clouds through the day, and a few showers will become possible from the southwest to the northeast by the afternoon for locations east of I-65 and south of I-22. Rain chances will continue to increase statewide during the evening and overnight, with the heavier precipitation over the southern half of Alabama. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

RAINY CHRISTMAS: Unfortunately, Christmas will be wet at times with the best rain chances during the morning and decreasing during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy and highs in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be cooler and drier as the Christmas system heads away from us. A few light showers may be possible before daybreak, but skies will be partly sunny and highs in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

We’ll continue the streak of cooler temperatures on Wednesday with winds out of the northwest. We’ll be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

We go colder again on Thursday as more continental air from the northwest continues to be pulled into the state. We’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

On Friday, we remain cool and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.