Best of Alabama News Center 2023: Business

Food brands, road trips, costumes, candles and a new Alabama Power CEO are among the best Alabama News Center business stories in 2023. (file)

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top business stories on Alabama News Center in 2023.

10 Alabama food brands you should know

Standard Deluxe grows organically by design in small town Waverly, Alabama

Perfect Alabama pit stops on the way to the beach

Alabama candlemaker captures scent of Grand Hotel lobby in Point Clear

Bienville Costumes outfits Alabama Mardi Gras merrymakers

Editor’s choice: For new Alabama Power CEO Jeff Peoples, business is all about people