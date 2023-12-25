Best of Alabama News Center 2023: Recipes

We are using the final days of 2023 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.
These are the top recipes on Alabama News Center in 2023.
4-Ingredient Chewy Pumpkin Spice Cookies
These Chewy Pumpkin Spice Cookies are the perfect way to say, “Hello, fall.” They are made with only four ingredients and come together in minutes. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)
Ginger Cranberry Pistachio Shortbread Cookies
The holidays are here, which means it’s time to kick off the holiday baking. Ginger Cranberry Pistachio Shortbread Cookies seriously scream, “Happy Holidays!” Whip up a batch today, and they will put you in a jolly mood. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)
Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie
Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie combines cream cheese, Cool Whip, a little lemon and strawberries for a delightfully creamy pie your family will love. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Lemonade Cake
Made with a boxed lemon cake mix, lemonade and fresh lemon juice, this easy Lemonade Cake tastes like a big ol’ slice of sunshine. It’s tangy, tart and super moist. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Easy Buttermilk Biscuits
Easy Buttermilk Biscuits. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
(Brooke Echols / Alabama Living)