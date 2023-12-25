People of Alabama: Kendra Zebroski of Tuscaloosa

“When I was younger, I always dreamed and wanted to be an Olympic gymnast. I was always super into gymnastics. I had been in it since the age of three and was in the gym 20 to 24 hours every single week bouncing off the walls doing cool flips and everything. It was like, just the center point of my life. My calling is being a video producer. In high school I took a broadcast class my first semester of my freshman year and was put on the broadcast team as a camera operator. I usually did shots of the football games, and after every single game that I worked, my camera shots got complimented. I knew from then on, I wanted to do something with media. Although that’s changed over the years, I still love doing media production.” – Kendra Zebroski of Tuscaloosa