Rebirth Christmas shopping event makes holiday brighter for Alabama families, and the volunteers who make it happen

Every year, Alabama Power volunteers help make the Rebirth Christmas shopping event a moment of light for hundreds of needy families in the Birmingham area. (contributed)

For the past several years, volunteers from the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), Magic City Chapter, have played an integral role in the annual Rebirth Community Corporation, Christmas shopping event, held at Rebirth Christian Fellowship church in Center Point, near Birmingham.

This year, on Saturday, Dec. 2, more than 250 families in need shopped at the one-day holiday store for Christmas gifts, at no cost. The event focuses on supporting families with individuals who are returning to society following incarceration.

Darlena Battle, a Corporate Relations specialist at Alabama Power, coordinated the APSO volunteers who spent several days examining the 35,000 brand-new items donated for the shopping day, and categorizing them into “departments” for shoppers. In all, APSO Magic City volunteers from multiple Alabama Power organizations spent more than 225 hours of their own time to help make the shopping day a success and make Christmas a little brighter for hundreds of Birmingham-area families.

Check out the videos below to learn more about the project, and the joy it brings – not only to the families who benefit, but to the volunteers involved in bringing the Rebirth Christmas shopping event to life each year.

To learn more about APSO, and the volunteerism efforts of Alabama Power employees and retirees, visit powerofgood.com and click “Volunteers.”

